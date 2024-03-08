President of Ecuador renews the state of exception

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa renewed a state of emergency throughout the country on Thursday due to the “serious internal commotion”, extending the restrictions on certain freedoms for another 30 days with the intention of maintaining public order and combating violence.

The objective of the state of exception is to “guarantee public order, social peace and peaceful coexistence”, and to this end the police and armed forces must act in accordance with the Ecuadorian legal system and with respect for human rights, the decree stated. signed by the president.

The provision restricts rights such as free mobility, with a zoned curfew that goes from midnight to 5 a.m. in the most dangerous areas, and is reduced in others.

In addition, the right of assembly, inviolability of home and correspondence are limited. Regarding the latter, the document specifies that it must be directed “to the legitimate purpose which is the identification, analysis and compilation of messages whose purpose is the concealment of any ppl (person deprived of liberty) or the concealment of illicit conduct.

On January 8, Noboa declared his government’s first state of emergency, lasting 60 days, after it was learned that drug trafficker Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito”, had escaped from a prison in Guayaquil.

Macías’s escape, officially recognized several days later, led to a wave of violent attacks that included the takeover of a television channel while it was broadcasting live by a group of armed men.

This was followed by another decree from Noboa in which he stated that the country was in an “internal armed conflict” and declared war on 22 criminal organizations, which he described as terrorists and a “military objective.”

Since then, police and soldiers grouped together in the so-called security block have carried out permanent operations in different cities of the country, especially in Guayaquil – one of the most dangerous – as well as inside and outside the prisons which, according to the authorities, are the command center. from where all types of crimes are ordered to be committed.

According to the latest official report, during the state of emergency more than 11,300 people have been arrested, 280 of whom are accused of committing terrorist acts, while 12 criminals have been killed and 3 police officers have died. More than 64 tons of drugs have been seized.

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.