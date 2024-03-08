Man shot in the head in recording studio

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a recording studio in midtown Manhattan, according to police reports.

The incident happened early Friday at 548 Eighth Avenue in Midtown.

When police arrived at the scene they found the 26-year-old man unconscious. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police are looking for four subjects as suspects, one of them a 20-year-old man who was seen wearing Nike sportswear.

The suspects reportedly left the scene on foot.

The investigation continues.

