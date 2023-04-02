Presidents of Local Congresses agree to pass laws to reduce the gender pay gap

Monterrey, NL. The presidents of local congresses signed an agreement to propose and approve laws in order to reduce the salary gap that exists in the labor market between women and men.

On behalf of the Nuevo León Congress, the president of the board of directors, Mauro Guerra Villarreal, signed the document that aims to generate legislative reforms and public policies that favor equal employment opportunities and reduce the wage gap between women and men in the country .

In the event that took place this weekend in the Congress of the state of Jalisco, in which ten presidents and eight presidents of the local Legislatures of Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Colima, Mexico City, Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas, who signed the agreement that seeks to eradicate the wage gap.

Deputy Guerra Villarreal thanked the president of the Jalisco State Congress, Mirelle Montes Agredano, for the invitation and said that although it is necessary to seek equal pay between women and men, through various regulations, comprehensive security must be guaranteed Women’s.

“We are going to reduce that salary gap, but it will be of no use if we do not also guarantee that they have security, that to go to work to find that salary, women have the security that they will return well, that they will reach her job, and she will be able to send her children to school.

“I want us to take the reflection, that if we manage to advance and guarantee that the women who work today have equality, we are also solving a problem of the future, we are guaranteeing that the women, rather than the girls and young women who live today in our country that tomorrow they decide to work will already have an issue resolved,” he said.

The aforementioned proposal was promoted by the Technical Cooperation Mechanism for Mexico, a financing instrument for the European Unionwhose purpose is to strengthen the relationship with Mexico in priority areas of cooperation.

The agreement signed by the presidents and presidents of the state Congresses establishes the following points: promote legislative reforms and public policies with a gender perspective that make it possible to reduce wage gaps in Mexico; promote legislative and political actions that guarantee the equal access of women to positions related to decision-making.

Likewise, generate clear actions to guarantee that women receive equal pay for equal work; carry out transversal strategies to reduce wage inequalities; establish mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation with the business sector.

As well as transparent in a focused way the budget allocation regarding wages, salaries, allowances; seek that public, private and social institutions process a certificate of gender equality and non-discrimination; legislating with the aim of fostering co-responsibility of men and women in family and domestic tasks through labor flexibility and support and assistance systems for families.

Southern region with the smallest wage gap

Students from the Economics degree and the Finance degree from the University of Monterrey (UDEM) carried out a study on the salary gap between women and men and concluded that the southern region is the one with the smallest salary gap, while the central and central-north regions are the ones with a larger gender wage gap than the others.

At the national level, with a general analysis without controls, women receive a salary 19.1% lower than that of men.

“The great difference in salaries, as in the downtown region, is the result of the insufficient salary for women compared to that of a man; For this reason, many times women leave their jobs and go to the informal sector in search of a better salary, despite the fact that female and male unemployment are decreasing, and cultural and sociodemographic factors have a great influence on both the level unemployment as well as the level of jobs offered to women”, they explained in the academic text.

According to the research, the labor supply for women in some regions of the country are for occupations “specific to their sex”, that is, the trades or tasks that generate stereotypes of inequality and, for the most part, are in the tertiary sector, where salaries are limited due to the low accessibility to management positions and the offer of only part-time jobs.

kg