PRI anticipates that it will vote against profiles linked to Morena for INE advisers

The national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Morenoaffirmed that, without haggling or hesitating, the federal deputies of his party will vote against the proposals for councilors and president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), due to its relationship with Morena and the federal government.

The president of the PRI’s National Executive Committee (CEN) maintained that his party will always be on the side of Mexico.

In a message posted on his social networks, after the PRI coordinator in the Chamber of Deputies, Rubén Moreira, stated that profiles should not be questioned because of their affiliation, Moreno Cárdenas mentioned that “we will vote against the proposals presented for the Presidency and Departments of the IINE, because we cannot allow Morena to have her hands involved in this important process”.

In addition, he said that the PRI will defend in the Union Congress what the citizens defended in the streets, in reference to the citizen march in defense of the INE.

Therefore, he assured “we cannot endorse rigged processes that put at risk the democracy that has taken so many years to build.” The national leader of the PRI warned that “the autonomy and impartiality of the electoral body cannot and should not be in doubt.”

