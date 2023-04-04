Prime Video releases in April 2023

The month of April arrived bringing good news to subscribers of the Prime Video. Amazon streaming has decided to invest in movies and series that can please the audience. Among the main titles is Twins: Morbid Similaritya thriller series that is inspired by the 1988 film of the same name.

The main difference between the works, however, is for the protagonists. If in the 1980s the twins were two male doctors, in the Prime series that role went to none other than Rachel Weisz — actress known for Black Widow e The Mummy.

The plot is signed by Alice Birch, who also has successful productions under her belt, such as Normal People e Succession. Those who were excited about the production will be able to play it from April 21st.

Another novelty is the fifth (and last) season of The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel, which hits streaming on April 14. Awarded with 20 Emmy Awards, the series is one of the main successes of Prime Video.

The new bet of streaming is with Citadel, a series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones. Signed by the Russo Brothers, the work will tell the story of an old spy agency that ended up being sabotaged by Manticore, a syndicate responsible for manipulating the shadow world. From then on, two secret agents, Nadia and Mason, will have to find a solution to prevent this union from coming to power.

Leaving the series and going to the movies, in April it premieres Tension in Heights, an action film directed by Howard J. Ford. The plot accompanies two friends who decide to climb for a weekend. What they didn’t know was that their lives would turn into real hell after coming across a group of nice guys.

From action to suspense, those who like the genre will have the chance to watch an African production. Its about Gangs of Lagos, a film set in Nigeria, which will follow the lives of three friends who grew up on the streets of Lagos, facing death and the dangers of life. Now older, they meet again to face new challenges. With an interesting premise, this feature film, which is directed by Jade Osiberu — a famous Nigerian writer and director — arrives on Prime Video on April 7th.

Already on the 21st premiere Escape Room 2: Maximum Voltage. The film will follow six people who are trapped in a trap, and need to find something in common to survive.

For those who like reality shows, the tip is to keep an eye out — from April 14th — on the caravan of drags, which will see ten Brazilian drag performers from across the country compete for the title of “Sovereign of the Caravan” as they travel to various Brazilian cities in an extravagantly decorated bus. The presentation was with Xuxa and the famous drag Ikaro Kadosh.

Remembering that these are just some highlights of Prime Video releases in April. Check out the full list below.

All Prime Video releases in April 2023

05/04

Tension in Heights

Deadly Dream – Season 1

Heart of Fire

07/04

faith in heights

O Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Season 3

Isle of Seduction – Seasons 1 to 4

Gangs Of Lagos

12/04

On the Edge of the World

Waiting For Rain

14/04

Caravan of Drags – Season 1

The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel – Season 5

Fortress: The Sniper’s Gaze

19/04

a secret place

Den of Thieves

21/04

Escape Room 2: Maximum Voltage

Twins – Morbid Similarity – Season 1

24/04

Joe Bell – You’ll Never Walk Alone

26/04

in the depths

My House

80 For Brady

28/04