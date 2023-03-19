Private questions forbidden: interview gaga with Victoria Swarovski in Munich

München – SHE is currently on everyone’s lips: Victoria Swarovski (29). Her love for Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz (30) should give her wings.

That is why she is said to have separated from husband Werner Mürz.

Topics made for a big interview.

But puff cake! Anything that could really interest the public shouldn’t be allowed to be asked at the Munich interview day and press dinner with the ‘Let’s Dance’ moderator.

Instead, BLAD about floral dresses and bikinis from LASCANA, whose brand ambassador is Swarovski.

Victoria Swarovski advertises bikinis with her dream body Photo: Lascana

Here is the BILD chronicle of a Gaga interview with Victoria Swarovski.

February 22: Invitation from the Reichert+Communications agency to the interview day and press dinner on March 14th

7th March: Confirmation of an interview – with the following stipulations from the press agent:

“I hereby confirm the slot from 4:15 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. at the beyond by Geisel Hotel Munich. Please note that NO private questions about relationship status/marriage or separation/divorce may be asked. Otherwise the interview will be terminated. In this case, it is also mandatory that you send us the questions and quotes in advance for acceptance.”

Swarovski at the press dinner in Munich’s Geisel Hotel. Private questions forbidden Photo: Stephan Kürthy

9th March: Cancellation of personal interview, reason:

“Unfortunately, there were a few time changes for the day, so we had to do the interview in writing. Would that be okay with you too? Then you are welcome to send me the questions by Monday morning and you will probably get the answers back by Tuesday evening at the latest.”

March 13: The BILD reporter sends five questions, the receipt of which will be confirmed on March 14 at 10:01 a.m. The agent writes: “Thank you for the nice questions. Which we’re going to go through with Victoria right now.”

The presenter had been married to entrepreneur Werner Mürz since 2017. Now the couple announced their love off Photo: ddp/Geisler/Steffi Adam

the 14th of March: Press dinner at 6.30 p.m. with Victoria Swarovski at the Hotel am Marienplatz.

When the star of the evening says goodbye, the BILD reporter then asks her about the love rumors with the Red Bull Mark. “It’s private,” says Victoria. And immediately her blond press shark comes shot, grabs her arm and rumbles: “We have to go now.”

March, 15: Long wait for the answers. They finally come at 7 p.m., 24 hours later than planned. Of course not without a stick in front of journalistic freedom.

The press lady: “The interview may only be published as a whole and not in fragments or without individual parts.”

And further: “Private topics are still excluded, but we have already explained that several times – just again as a little reminder. Will you send me a copy of the interview then?”

Of course not…