Santa Fe Klan and his new girlfriend enjoy the Dominican Republic

Santa Fe Klan has given evidence that has already surpassed Nazor Mayasince he was recently seen traveling with his new girlfriend Valentina Quiros on the paradisiacal beaches of the Dominican Republic.

It seems that the famous Mexican singer who has caused a stir for his separation with Nazor Maya He took a breather before continuing with his “All or Nothing” tour and everything predicts that he will spend the holidays with his new partner.

It turns out that this time the Santa Fe Klan walks on the paradisiacal beaches of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic together with his current partner Valentina Quiros and the photos are the great proof.

Santa Fe Klan and his new girlfriend in Punta Cana

Santa Fe Klan in Punta Cana



Nazor Maya’s ex-partner has surprised many by his impudence when traveling with his new girlfriend, so they point out that while he is having the most beautiful time, his baby Luka is in Guadalajara with his mother, Maya Nazor, who is working in collaborations with Erika Vega and Mona.

And it is that recently, Ángel Jair Quesada Jasso, better known as the Santa Fe Klan, uploaded several photographs to his profile with the caption:

“Far from reality”.

They criticize the Santa Fe Klan for traveling with his girlfriend

Valentina Quiros uploaded photos in Punta Cana



It is not for less that many Internet users criticized the famous singer for preferring to enjoy his new girlfriend Valentina Quiros and not with his little son named Luka.

Some of the comments that stood out were: “And also far from your son, what’s up with that? I am your fan but the net put the batteries carnal El Niño will grow up fast everything else can wait that is not worth anything you are young take advice from the people who love you “.

“And far away from your son”, “Far from fatherhood, it will be”.

It should be noted that Valentina Quiros uploaded photos of a dinner in Punta Cana on her social networks, a place where she also lives with the Santa Fe Klan, as she accompanied him to his last concert in Chiapas.

