Prncipe William thanks support for Charles III and Princess of Wales

LONDON.- He Prince William He returned to royal duties on Wednesday – February 7 – for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife, Kate, was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his family’s health problems, the 41-year-old heir to the throne was grateful for kind messages of support at a charity gala dinner. Earlier in the day, he held an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the kind messages of support for Kate and my father, especially in recent days,” William said at the Air Ambulance Charity gala dinner in London. It means a lot to all of us.

“It’s fair to say that the last few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an Air Ambulance Charity gala to get away from it all,” he added jokingly.

The member of the royal family, who served as an air ambulance helicopter pilot like those managed by Air Ambulance, shared dinner with other pilots and talked with guests, including Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Prince William speaks with American actor Tom Cruise at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala and Dinner at The OWO in London on Wednesday February 7, 2024.

Prince William cares for his wife and children

William temporarily stepped away from public duties last month to help care for Kate and their children following her operation for an undisclosed condition. The Princess of Wales, formerly known as Kate Middleton, is not expected to resume public duties until April.

Charles III’s cancer diagnosis earlier this week has put additional pressure on the royal family, as the king suspended public appearances to focus on his treatment and recovery. While receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, the monarch will continue to perform some of his duties, such as reviewing and signing state documents.

His absence is putting a lot of pressure on the other members of the royal family, who are certainly up to the task, said Sally Bedell Smith, author of Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life. “And having one of the great stars of the royal family, the Princess of Wales, recovering from surgery magnifies those tensions.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office said he would hold his weekly audience with the king by telephone following the diagnosis and hoped to wish him a speedy recovery.

The king Charles III receives Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Conservative Party, on October 25, 2022.

Charles III’s illness comes at an uncomfortable time for the House of Windsor.

The king, who ascended the throne just 17 months ago, has pledged to reduce the cost of the monarchy, in part by keeping a lid on the number of serving royals whose public duties are funded by taxpayers.

But with two of the most visible family members sick, it will be harder to keep up.

