The networks highlight Sofa Suescun’s similarity to Cristina Pedroche’s latest aesthetic touch-up

A few days after telling on her Instagram account that she had undergone surgery to retouch her nose, Sofa Suescun has once again been the protagonist on social networks. Maite Galeano’s daughter has captured dozens of messages on Twitter after seeing what the final result of his intervention has been.

The most surprising thing is that, once the preventive bandages after surgery were removed, Sofa Suescun has a curious resemblance to Cristina Pedroche. At least, in a profile photo that she has shared in an outdoor space. I don’t see her as strange, she’s just as pretty as when she rang the bell a month and a half ago.joked a Twitter user in a message that already has around 37,000 views.

Kiko Jiménez’s partner had always shown a significant complex regarding his nose. Therefore, for her followers it was not a surprise that the former winner of Big Brother and Survivors decided to take the step of entering an operating room to have the aesthetic touch-up done.

Her boyfriend, in fact, was one of the first, along with the mother of the woman involved, to give their approval through their respective Instagram accounts. She has been incredible. I can’t describe it here, I can only thank the doctor. You are an artist, pointed out the collaborator; while Maite even described her daughter’s nose as the best in the world. She has left him with the nose of a Hollywood actress.