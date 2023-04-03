Professional teeth cleaning: How useful is it really?

Berlin

In many practices, professional teeth cleaning is intensively advertised. An expert explains the benefits of the treatment.

It comes every six months: the invitation to a “professional teeth cleaning”. Not only in adults, but also in children, the treatment is now standard. But what does that bring? professional tooth cleaning actually for them dental health? How often should they be done and who benefits most? A dentist explains.

Why is regular professional teeth cleaning so important?

A professional tooth cleaning (PZR) is above all one precautionary measuresays dr Lily torments. She is a dentist in her own practice at Niendorfer Hafen in Schleswig-Holstein. In her podcast “teeth and sea” she talks weekly about various dental treatments. In an interview with our editors, she explains: “As a rule, professional teeth cleaning also involves an additional control examination carried out by the dentist. This also allows you to quickly discover if something is wrong somewhere. So if diseases such as periodontitis are present or tooth decay has formed.”

In order to prevent certain abnormalities in the teeth from occurring in the first place, the patient is also informed and motivated about proper dental care. “You look at where the weak points of the oral hygiene of the patient are and what he can do better. So it’s all about preventing illnesses by recognizing deficits and giving in at an early stage.”

The additional plus: The teeth look whiter and more radiant after a professional tooth cleaning. Unsightly deposits and discoloration of the teeth that develop as a result of certain consumer behavior such as smoking or drinking too much coffee and tea are regularly removed by tooth cleaning.













What are the advantages of professional teeth cleaning?

Professional teeth cleaning has a number of benefits and affects the health of your teeth as well as your general well-being. Here are some advantages at a glance:





Removal of tartar and plaque : A professional tooth cleaning thoroughly removes tartar and plaque that can accumulate despite regular brushing.

: A professional tooth cleaning thoroughly removes tartar and plaque that can accumulate despite regular brushing. Prevention of caries: Removing plaque and tartar reduces the risk of tooth decay, which is caused by bacteria in plaque.

Removing plaque and tartar reduces the risk of tooth decay, which is caused by bacteria in plaque. Prevention of gum disease : A professional teeth cleaning can help reduce the risk of gum diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis.

: A professional teeth cleaning can help reduce the risk of gum diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis. Improving oral hygiene : Professional teeth cleanings support general oral hygiene by removing hard and soft deposits that are difficult to remove at home.

: Professional teeth cleanings support general oral hygiene by removing hard and soft deposits that are difficult to remove at home. teeth whitening : A professional teeth cleaning can remove stains and stains caused by coffee, tea, tobacco and other substances, contributing to whiter teeth.

: A professional teeth cleaning can remove stains and stains caused by coffee, tea, tobacco and other substances, contributing to whiter teeth. Early detection of tooth and gum problems: During a professional teeth cleaning, your dentist can identify potential problems early on and take appropriate action to treat them.

What is done during a professional teeth cleaning?

According to the expert, how exactly a professional tooth cleaning works varies from practice to practice. “With us, the teeth are first stained with a plaque discoverer.” This is a dye that reacts with plaque – that is, with bacterial plaque. By staining your teeth, you can dental plaque see better.

“All soft deposits and discoloration on the teeth are then removed with a powder-water jet device. The tartar is then removed mechanically with an ultrasonic device or with a hand instrument and the tooth surface is polished”. Finally, the teeth are fluoridated so that they are sealed and protected caries are protected.

Professional tooth cleaning: Why isn’t brushing your teeth enough?

Even with very good oral hygiene, certain deposits cannot be removed with dental floss and the like. In particular, tartar, which is caused by deposits of saliva minerals, can only be removed with professional teeth cleaning.

Are there any risks or side effects?

Basically, a professional tooth cleaning according to Dr. Pain in the vast majority of people no risks and side effects. Before the prophylaxis However, dentists should collect the health data of the patients. Certain medical conditions and medications can cause you to bleed more quickly. This can also cause bleeding gums turn out stronger.

“It is important for the dentist to be aware of the general health of the patient. Only then can he assess whether the treatment is safe,” says the dentist. “There are certain ones too underlying diseasesthat require a patient to take an antibiotic before having their teeth cleaned.”

Pains usually does not cause a PZR. However, patients should communicate in advance if certain teeth are very sensitive or if tooth necks are exposed. Then dental assistants make sure to work particularly carefully on these areas. Some dentists also offer local anesthesia to patients with extremely sensitive teeth.

How often should you go for a professional teeth cleaning?

“Twice a year is the rule of thumb,” explains Dr. agony. But there are also exceptions. “In the case of misaligned teeth or particularly crowded teeth, plaque is more common. Even with pre-existing conditions such as Periodontitis/Periodontitis, when the gums are inflamed deep down. Then cleaning your teeth is part of the therapy to stabilize the gums again.” In such cases, patients are given an individual recommendation of up to four times a year.

If you brush your teeth “perfectly”, you should – in theory – not even have to go to a professional tooth cleaning. But that is almost impossible. “Even dentists and their teams have their teeth cleaned two to three times a year”.

Do health insurance companies pay for professional teeth cleaning?

A professional tooth cleaning is a private one additional service. Some statutory health insurance companies now pay one grant, which covers a significant part of the costs. One Opinion poll The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZBV) provides information about which health insurance companies take over tooth cleaning and to what extent. Read here: Health insurance company rejects the application – this is how your appeal succeeds.

There are also cash registers that offer a bonus program. “If a patient can prove that he or she visits the dentist regularly, the cleaning will be taken care of,” explains the dentist. “But you can also have one additional insurance lock, professional teeth cleanings are usually covered there.”

