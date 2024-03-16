programs and services in Queens

In Dialogue with the Community this week we tell you about an initiative in Queens that has been working for years to offer various services to New Yorkers.

During the conversation with Jessica Chacha, director of the Elmhurst Community Partnership program, part of the Community Mediation Services organization, she answers the following questions:

1. Jessica, tell us about Elmhurst Community Partnership. We know that they have been working in the Queens community for quite some time. What is your mission?

2. And you talk about resources, how that work of getting those resources to the communities in Queens has been affected by the arrival of so many new immigrants seeking asylum in the last year and a half.

3. You talked about the programs and services you offer, how you get this information to people who may be interested in participating.

4. You said that you receive funds from the municipal government and I imagine that from Albany as well, you also see your work as a bridge between the local government and the community.

5. Finally Jessica, we know that you have a very strong connection with the neighborhoods and communities you work with, which is what motivates you when doing this work and supporting others.

_____________________

