Prosecutor raises alarm bells in report on Biden

WASHINGTON – A special prosecutor ruled out criminal charges this Thursday against US President Joe Biden for withholding classified documents and described him as “an old man with a bad memory.”

The biggest alarm sounded when special prosecutor Hur estimated that the current president’s memory is so impaired that he does not even remember What date was he vice president? y When did his son Beau die, who died of cancer in 2015?.

A Trump spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, reacted with a message on the social network X: “How are we supposed to trust his ability to lead our country if his memory has ‘significant limitations’?!?”

Republicans called the document “deeply troubling.”

Biden’s serious mental lapses

“A man too incapable to be held accountable for mismanagement of classified information certainly not fit for the Oval Office“said the president of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson.

The White House said it was “satisfied” with the decision not to file charges against Biden, 81, but disagreed “with a series of inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the special counsel’s report.”

Hur was appointed in January 2023 by Attorney General Merrick Garland after hundreds of secret documents were found in a Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware, and in a former office. They date from when he was vice president (2009-2017) in Barack Obama’s government, a power that no vice president of the nation has. That is to say, it is absolutely illegal for a vice president to take any classified official document for his personal file.

The 388-page report claims that Biden has “intentionally withheld and disclosed classified materials” after leaving the vice presidency, long before defeating Trump in 2020.

Hur, previously appointed by Trump as chief prosecutor for the state of Maryland, explains that FBI agents recovered several boxes of documents on military affairs and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other matters of great relevance and directly related to national security.

“We conclude that the evidence is not enough to convict him and we excluded recommendations to prosecute Biden for having withheld classified documents from Afghanistan and other matters,” he said.

He also ruled out that a jury wants to convict Biden.

To the investigators he seemed like a “sympathetic, well-intentioned old man with a bad memory,” he emphasizes, and considers it “difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him” when he is over 80 years old.

Source: With information from AFP.