Find out the results and how much the Powerball jackpot is

MIAMI.- After no winner was registered in the draw last Wednesday, February 7, el Powerball continues to add millions of dollars to its pot that had reached 228 million dollars.

The jackpot of one of the most famous lotteries in USA It rose to $248 million, with a cash payment option for $122.5 million, which will be put into play in the next edition on Saturday, February 10 at 11 p.m.

At the end of 2022, the historic jackpot reached $2.04 billion and had a winner in California, who bought his ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena. In 2023, a single ticket also sold in the “Golden State” won $1.765 million, the second-largest prize.

Results for Wednesday, February 7

The winning numbers for the draw on Wednesday, February 7 were: 12 – 21-62- 67- 69-17, the Power Ball of 17 and a Power Play of 3x.

In addition to the Powerball, the Double Play drawing is held on the same days, with which participants have a chance to win up to ten million dollars. The winning numbers in the Double Play were: 8, 17, 36, 56, 62 and the PB of 23.

How to play Powerball?

Powerball takes place in 45 of the nation’s 50 states, plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 pm Eastern Time (ET) on the Florida Lottery drawing studio in Tallahassee.

To participate, you must mainly purchase a ticket that costs $2, to which you can add a dollar to play the Power Play option, and multiply your chances of being the winner of millions of dollars.

Players must then select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. To win you must guess one of the 9 ways to win. If the player matches all six numbers, he will become the winner of the Powerball jackpot.

The difficulty of guessing the six numbers is one in 292.2 million, and if you choose five numbers, one in 12.6 million.

Please note that when winning a prize, ticket expiration dates vary between 90 days and one year, depending on the jurisdiction of sale.

Source: With information from La Nación