Shooting in Times Sq. tourist injured, they search for the shooter

The uniformed police are still searching for a thief who opened fire in a store in Times Square after stealing merchandise, leaving a tourist wounded by a gunshot, according to police reports.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7 pm at the JD SPORTS store located at 42nd and Broadway.

Before the shooting there were 3 men on the second floor of the store stealing, always according to the police narrative.

Two of the three subjects went down to the store lobby, where they were confronted and caught by a security guard.

After the confrontation, the security guard grabbed the items and went to take them to the second floor.

It was at that moment that one of the two men (described by police as a Hispanic man between 15 and 20 years old) shot the guard.

It didn’t hit him, however, and an unsuspecting tourist (a 37-year-old woman) ended up getting shot in the leg.

The two men immediately fled the scene.

Both suspects fled down 47th Avenue and Seventh Avenue.

Two police officers near the scene approached them and one of the subjects was arrested.

The shooter, however, continues to flee and an officer decides to pursue him alone towards 6th Avenue.

In the middle of the chase, the suspect turns around and shoots the officer. The officer draws his gun to respond, but decides not to because there are too many people.

As the chase continues, the suspect shoots the officer again.

The suspect manages to escape and is last seen entering and then leaving the subway station located at 46th and 6th.