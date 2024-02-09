Here’s why Florida’s marijuana debate is postponed again

MIAMI .- The debate on the project ley HB 1269 that would adopt a limit on THC in cannabis-based products marihuana for adult recreational use was temporarily postponed during the session of the Health and Human Services Committee of the House of Representatives of Florida .

Republican Representative Ralph Massullo, who is sponsoring the project, reported on the continuing modifications that are being made to the text of the legislation to address various concerns.

Amid the discussions, a proposed amendment to establish a limit of 1 gram of THC per vaping cartridge did not come up for consideration during the session.

The central objective of the new legislation is to regulate all forms of THC, including delta-9, delta-8, delta-10, THCA and THCV, establishing a limit for these components. Its postponement means the issue would be taken up at another time during the regular legislative session, which is scheduled to end March 9.

In addition to regulating the THC limit, incentives are being considered to keep medical marijuana cards in force.

When would the law come into force?

The law’s entry into force is conditional on the approval of a state constitutional amendment in November. This amendment would allow personal use of marijuana by adults if it gets at least 60% of the vote. The text of the question that would go on the ballot is under review in the Supreme Court.

Surveys reflect diverse opinions and sometimes polarized regarding support for the legalization of recreational cannabis in Florida.

The Smart & Safe Florida committee has managed to collect more than a million signatures in support of legalization, which represents significant progress towards its inclusion on the ballot. This accumulation of signatures exceeds the required threshold.

Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed ambiguous and shifting positions on cannabis, adding an element of uncertainty to the legislative process.

Meanwhile, the Senate bill moves forward in the Health Policy Committee, where additional discussions and possible modifications are expected to ensure consumer safety and protect the integrity of the state’s medical cannabis program.