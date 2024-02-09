US launches new airstrikes against Houthi targets

DUBAI.- The US military carried out new airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, officials said Friday.

US forces on Thursday destroyed four unmanned ships loaded with explosives and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missile launchers that could hit vessels in the Red Sea, the military’s Central Command explained.

“They presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” he added. “These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for the U.S. Navy and commercial vessels.”

The Houthis have not acknowledged the losses.

Since November, rebels have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza. But ships with little or unclear ties to Israel typically reach them, threatening shipping on a crucial route for trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

In recent weeks, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by other allies, began an air offensive against the Houthis’ missile arsenals and launching sites.

Separately, a German frigate set sail on Thursday to participate in the European Union mission to protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks.

EU foreign ministers are expected to approve a mission to the Red Sea on February 19. Seven of the partners are willing to provide ships or aircraft.

The frigate Hessen, with around 240 sailors on board, is expected to be in the area when the community mission receives official approval and the German Parliament has approved its participation.

Houthi offensive

Los Houthis They began the offensive in November, alleging they were attacking Israeli-linked ships supporting Palestinians in Gaza, which has been devastated by the conflict between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas.

American and British forces have responded with attacks on Houthiswho have since declared that American and British interests are also legitimate targets.

This situation in the Red Sea has skyrocketed insurance premiums for shipping companies, which have even had to avoid that vital route through which around 12% of world maritime trade passes.

Source: With information from AP/AFP