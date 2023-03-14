PS5 Pro would be a reality. The release date already known?

Rumors around the PS5 Pro are picking up again. In recent months, the rumors of the corridors suggest that a rather surprising model with a detachable disc should be marketed in September 2023. A version of the console which would not bring fundamental changes in terms ofhardware. However, serious new sources suggest that there is indeed a more capable model in development.

A PS5 Pro in 2024?

The PS5 Pro would be a reality. According to Tom Henderson’s sources (via Insider Gaming), a more powerful console would indeed be in development with an estimated commercialization at the end of 2024 at the earliest. No details were provided as to possible performance gains, new features and other changes. A patent filed by Mark Cerny, however, suggests that the next PlayStation 5 could “speed up” ray tracing in games. Other rumors suggested that the PS5 Pro would have a performance increase with a new chip from AMD and a major change in the cooling system. According to PhonAndroid sources, Sony plans to replace the current metal compound and fan with a real “watercooling” system, which is found in the high-end gaming PC.

Also according to Tom Henderson, the PS5 with the detachable disc is still planned for this year. According to theinsider, this model would actually replace the existing ones in order to reduce production and delivery costs. ” VSThis is just the beginning of the new hardware available to PlayStation gamers of this generation “Explains one of his sources, referring to this model. It is likely that this replacement version will be announced this summer during the PlayStation Showcase which could be held before E3. If theinsider has for the moment been faultless with regard to its rumors around Sony, the arrival of the PS5 Pro in 2024 nevertheless remains to be taken conditionally until formalization by the publisher.