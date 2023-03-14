Offer Alert: Google Pixel 7 for R$ 4,699

It is worth remembering that the Pixel 7 is equipped with a 6.3-inch screen with OLED technology, Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is a hole in the upper center of the panel that houses the praised 10.8 MP front camera.

At the rear, the phone has a set of only two cameras that combines a 50 MP main sensor with support for 4K video recording at up to 60 FPS and a wide-angle lens with advanced stabilization and a 12 MP sensor.