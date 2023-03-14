Offer Alert: Google Pixel 7 for R$ 4,699

It is worth remembering that the Pixel 7 is equipped with a 6.3-inch screen with OLED technology, Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is a hole in the upper center of the panel that houses the praised 10.8 MP front camera.
At the rear, the phone has a set of only two cameras that combines a 50 MP main sensor with support for 4K video recording at up to 60 FPS and a wide-angle lens with advanced stabilization and a 12 MP sensor.
Pixel 7 is powered by the Google Tensor G2, a high-performance processor that features 2 x 2.85 GHz ARM Cortex-X1 cores, 2 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and 4 x 1 x Cortex-A55 cores. .8 GHz, plus a Mali-G710 MP07 GPU. The platform works with 8 GB of RAM and options of 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.
To power this hardware, there is a 4,355 mAh battery with support for fast charging with a power of 30 watts. Other highlights of the phone include its 5G connectivity, WiFi 6E, NFC and the USB-C 3.2 port. The model left the factory running Android 13, but will be eligible for updates up to Android 16.