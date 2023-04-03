Racism among former players of the Colombian National Team: “He told me a slave”

Scandal in Colombian soccer after Marco Pérez, striker for Águilas Doradas, denounced in the middle of a press conference that he was the victim of racist insults from Alexander Mejía, captain of Unión Magdalena. Pérez assured that Mejía called him a “slave.”

“What I experienced on the pitch and for which I come here to the press conference is that I am a little sad because Mejía calls me ‘slave’ and that is a word that we cannot use here in Colombia. The truth is I’m very sad, I told the teacher to let me come to the press conference and this can’t stay like this, in front of my teammates he told me,” Pérez commented at the press conference after his team’s victory 2-1.

But there was more among the footballers who went through the Colombian National Team. “One feels very sad, because about two or three games ago, La Equidad faced Unión and Mejía spoke about Colombian football, that the referees had to be improved a lot, the way they were sent off and everything, but I think this is Even more serious, the way he treats me, three times he calls me a slave and calls me a slave in front of my companions, he was angry because we were surely fighting,” Pérez considered.

And he concluded, outraged: “They are things that remain on the field, such as ‘you are bad, I have the Libertadores’, but the truth is when they call you a slave, they are things that do not go in football and more so in our football Colombian”.