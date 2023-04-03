The Copa Libertadores begins: when do the Argentine teams debut?

In the first week of April the curtain will rise on the Copa Libertadores Group Phase, where Boca, River, Racing, Argentinos Juniors and Patronato will launch their hopes in the most important club tournament in America.

This Tuesday, April 4, the first to debut will be River and Argentine Juniors. He Millionaire will travel to Bolivia to visit The Strongest on the first date of Group D, which they also share with Fluminense and Sporting Cristal. The bugmeanwhile, will receive one of the toughest teams in the competition at La Paternal, such as Valley Independent (Group B), who recently became champion of the Copa Sudamericana (last year he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana).

The next day, Wednesday the 5th, Racing will begin its participation in Chile, where will face Ñubulense for Group A, which is completed by Flamengo and Aucas. Previously, Patronage will make its absolute debut in the Cup at receive Atlético Nacional at the Santa Fe Elephants Cemetery. The Patron was forced to change the location because Conmebol considered that the playing field of the priest Bartolomé Grella, from Paraná, was not in condition -at least- for the first game.

The last Argentine to make his presentation will be Bocawho with Mariano Herrón at the helm of the team while the leadership continues to search for a new coach, on Thursday the 6th will put first with his visit to Monagas of Venezuela for group F.

Date 1 of the Copa Libertadores: days, schedules and TV of the Argentine teams

Mars 4/4

7:00 p.m.: Argentinos Juniors – Independiente del Valle (Group E). Televised on Fox Sports 2 and Star+.

7:00 p.m.: The Strongest – River Plate (Group D). Televised on Fox Sports and Star+.

Wednesday 5/4

7:00 p.m.: Board of Trustees – Atlético Nacional (Group H). Televised on Fox Sports 2 and Star+.

9:00 p.m.: Ñublense – Racing (Group A). Televised on Fox Sports and Star+.

Thursday 6/4

9:00 p.m.: Monagas – Boca (Group F). Televised by Telefé, Fox Sports and Star+.