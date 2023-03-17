Rallies against pension reform: 310 arrests in France including 258 in Paris

According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, 310 people were arrested on Thursday evening, including 258 in Paris alone.

Thousands of people protested in the streets against the use of 49.3 by the government to pass the pension reform this Thursday evening. In several cities in France, spontaneous demonstrations were organized.

Asked this Friday morning on the antenna of RTL, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin assured that 258 people were arrested in Paris on the sidelines of the surprise demonstration place de la Concorde in Paris.

A figure that rises to 310 arrests across the country. Damage was also observed.

Gérald Darmanin wanted to thank “police and gendarmes” mobilized for the occasion, and pointed to “complicated demonstrations.”