Ram 1500 TRX, off-road power

On other occasions I have put this four-wheeled giant to the test on different types of surfaces, climates and terrain. On this occasion I will tell you about an adventure to the state of Guerrero, a destination that will be visited on more than one occasion in the 2023 4×4 season of the National Off Road Circuit in which Bosco’s Camp participates by organizing routes and training the enthusiasts of this discipline.

On this occasion, the RAM 1500 TRX was part of the group of participants that we met on the second weekend of March.

highway confidence

The test started from Mexico City, taking the highway to Cuernavaca. Special considerations must be taken, mainly due to its large size and height, because in narrow streets you must be very careful not to invade the adjacent lane. The supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 invites full throttle because its 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque have a clear lane on the highway. It is true that speed and constant acceleration have an impact on fuel consumption, but in the face of a vehicle with such capabilities and performance, everything takes second place.

It has, to drive on pavement, Snow, Auto, Tow and Sport modes. In some situations I activated the Sport mode, with it, the transmission and engine team up to gain speed more quickly without the torque being available from a very low revs as it should happen in off road driving. The steering also changes its feel and hardness, it becomes more precise at high speed, and at times makes you forget that it is such a tall car and that it weighs more than 2 tons.

The first part of the highway, which, as you know, is characterized by its tight curves and climbing angle, did not mean any problem for the TRX, although it is true that with its special 4×4 tires, height and weight, you have to pay attention to the speed at which curves are attacked.

The rest of the way to Acapulco was uneventful. At a rate of 110 to 120 km/h, the consumption recorded by the computer was 5.2 kilometers per liter.

Start the route

Once in Acapulco, and beginning the day’s activities on Saturday morning, as on each date the technical talk, the group breakfast and the last indications by the route leader, Juan Bosco, were held.

After doing one last inspection of the vehicle, confirming the pressure of the spare tire, checking the tools necessary to change the tire and checking the antifreeze level, I took part of the caravan to the test site.

Once there, the equipment of the TRX made an important difference: from the gearbox, the 100% differential lock as well as the Off Road driving modes (Mud/Sand, Rock and Baja). Added to all this is the suspension with 2.5” Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive hardness shock absorbers, which among its advantages include dissipation and greater resistance to high temperatures when in action as well as a greater stroke to keep the tires in contact with floor. It is also necessary to mention that its chassis has a specific work with special materials that give it greater rigidity, a necessary element to be able to complete higher jumps and at high speeds, which is precisely what the TRX is designed for, let’s remember that it is inspired by the races of the Baja Mil.

Throughout the 18-kilometre off-road test, the car was subjected to sand-trapped conditions, where the 4Low gearbox as well as the Sand handling mode and taller suspension were essential. so as not to get caught. It was also important to maintain a constant speed because its weight of more than 2 tons puts it at risk of getting trapped more easily.

On dirt roads, where we drive at a higher speed, the TRX shows its best facet because it absorbs the jumps and jumps even when I traveled above 100 km/h, and with this, control is maintained at the wheel without the danger of bounce and lose control.

The electronics put at the driver’s service is projected on the “Performance Pages”, which in this case were useful because it allows to be aware of data in real time such as the angle of inclination in which we circulate (to avoid a rollover), the forces G to which we arrive as well as the distribution of traction, among others.

In the end, the route was completed with the greatest possible comfort. In addition to the automatic climate control, it has a panoramic roof, large seats and a ventilated support surface, a Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers, 10 subwoofers and a power of 900 watts without forgetting that Apple CarPlay is wireless.

Conclusion

Although its main competitor was renewed, this TRX maintains its hegemony as a vehicle with great capabilities and entertainment. Let’s remember that your goal is to drive quickly and safely on rough roads, as happens in the Baja Mil.

Data sheet:

Engine: Hemi, V8, supercharged, 6.2l

Power: 702hp

Torque: 650 lb-ft

Transmission: Auto 8 speed

Towing capacity: 3,674 kilograms

RAM 1500 TRX 2023 price: 2,569,900 pesos.

