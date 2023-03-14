Ransomware gang is now blackmailing Amazon with stolen Ring data



The ransomware group Alphv took on one of the most powerful opponents of all: According to their own statements, the criminals have stolen data from the ring bells and are now blackmailing the retail group Amazon.





“There is always an option to give us your data,” reads a website for the group, which features the slogan next to a Ring logo, reports the US magazine motherboard. However, it is not yet known what kind of data the perpetrators captured. Through the Ring brand, Amazon markets “smart” doorbells or access systems, during the course of which various sensitive information from the user’s private sphere ends up in the cloud.

Ring has sold millions of crops. These often not only record the area in front of the front door with the camera, but for many users the entrance area behind the front door is also filmed if, for example, a parcel carrier is granted access to the apartment when the user is absent.

Amazon is taking action

Since Amazon has not yet commented on the case and the attackers have not made any preliminary data public, it is quite possible that the operator’s internal business data was stolen instead of videos. The malware used by the perpetrators, called BlackCat, is basically suitable for both variants.

The case follows the general trend of ransomware operators targeting companies and blackmailing them by stealing important data rather than simply encrypting it. In this way, larger amounts can often be extorted with less effort than is the case with numerous private users. It is not known what demands were made of Amazon. In an internal Slack channel, however, employees are said to have been asked not to discuss the matter publicly, and the appropriate security teams have been tasked with solving the problem.

