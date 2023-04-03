Reactions and fear: Ecuador authorized the free carrying of arms

The Ecuadorian government took a controversial measure regarding the insecurity that plagues the country, and authorized the legal carrying of weapons for all of society.

This news fell like a bucket of cold water for several Ecuadorians, as well as for other Latin American countries that try to stop these ideas that come from the most extreme right-wing sectors.

Through a recorded message for the entire population, Guillermo Lasso announced the modification of some laws to grant the free carrying of weapons and several reacted on social networks.