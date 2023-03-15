Real Madrid and Napoli look for the step they need to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Real Madrid will receive Liverpool today and Napoli will be home against Eintracht Frankfurt with the advantage of the important victories they achieved as visitors in the first legs of the round of 16 of the European Champions League.

Madrid, current champion and top winner of the Champions League, will play from 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time) on Fox Sports and Star+ at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, after the comfortable 5-2 victory they obtained in England.

Simultaneously, Napoli, leader of Serie A, with Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone, will face Eintracht Frankfurt (Lucas Alario) at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium after the Italian team’s 2-0 victory in the first leg, in Germany.

In the history of the Champions League, only five times has an away team come back from a series in such a condition and two were with the old rule of the away goal as a tie-breaker.

Liverpool was the protagonist of a historic feat in the semi-final of the 2018/19 edition but achieved it at Anfield, since after losing 3-0 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou they won 4-0 at home.

The winners will join those who had previously qualified in the quarterfinals: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Milan, Manchester City and Inter.