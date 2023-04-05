Reconstructed face of man who lived 33,000 years ago

This is what a man who lived 33,000 years ago might have looked like.

Researchers from Brazil have now given a face to one of the oldest Homo sapiens skeletons in the world.

About 30,000 to 35,000 years ago, in what is now Egypt, there lived a man with pronounced cheekbonesone broad nose and a steeply sloping one Forehead. It is thanks to researchers from Brazil that we know this. They reconstructed a face from the man’s skull. The man’s skeleton was found at the Nazlet Khater 2 archaeological site back in 1980. He just became 17 bis 29 years old and was dug up with a stone axe. The man was with me 1.60 meters by today’s standards of rather small stature.

© Moacir Elias Santos and Cícero Moraes

The man’s skull is described by the researchers as “modern” even though it has some “archaic elements“. The dental arches of the upper and lower jaw protrude clearly from the face. man had a hard life The young man’s arm bones show deformations that indicate heavy physical work. The curvature of the thighs suggests that carrying heavy loads was part of the young man’s daily chores. It is possible that the young man since childhood in a Japsing worked near the excavation site. That would also explain the stone ax with which the man was buried. For the 3D reconstruction of the face, the researchers use CT scans of the skull, from which they create a digital 3D-Modell created. This resulted in 2 images: a black and white image, the skull shape highlights, and a color image where still hair and beard were added.

