AMLO condemned the accusation against Donald Trump: “I do not agree with what they are doing to him”

President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) once again failed the judicial accusation process facing the former president of the United States (USA), donald trump and insisted that it is a political strategy to prevent him from reaching power again.

Since his morning conference on April 5, the Chief Executive considered that the criminal charges against him for falsifying business records would be aimed at discrediting his image with a view to the 2024 presidential elections in that country.

“The legal should not be used; supposedly legal matters for electoral political purposes. That’s why I don’t agree with what they are doing to former President (Donald) Trump.”

“Do not prevent anyone from participating. And they can say: ‘It’s that they can legally participate.’ (…) You can participate but you are still exposed to a smear campaign”, he asserted.

In addition, questioned the accusations against the also American businessman for the time that would have elapsed from the alleged facts to the complaint. This, without daring to bet on the guilt or innocence of the former US president.

“It strikes me that they are accusing him of something that happened in 2000 or 2006. (…) If it was in 2000, how many years has it been? 23. And if it was in 2006, how many years has it been? 17. ″, she declared.

For this reason, the Mexican president expressed his empathy with Trump, as he recalled that in 2005 the government of Vicente Fox promoted his impeachment as Head of Government with the aim of preventing the participation of the man from Tabasco in the 2006 federal election.

