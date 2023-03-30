Red Bull now supports Checo as well as Verstappen: “I have my place”

The Arabian Grand Prix left things hot at Red Bullto the displeasure of Max Verstappen for not obtaining the victory, which was in the hands of Checo Pérez. The Austrian team let its two drivers run under internal rules, such as not allowing battles when one driver is five seconds away from another, for which a fight between the two drivers of this team is expected to define the champion of this season.

In that Arabian Grand Prix, Checo was ordered to reduce his pace on the trackfor which he made a couple of claims and questions, with which they finally gave him the green light to continue separating from Verstappen in the last laps. The Mexican has been noticed and listened to so he considers that now the team has two pilots.

Checo Pérez upon arrival at the Australian Grand Prix / Getty Images

Checo feels valued at Red Bull

Checo said this in reference to the fact that in previous years Red Bull worked with Verstappen as a priority and drivers like Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon They were clear that their role was to follow the dust of the Dutch pilot, something that Checo also had to live in his first two seasons.

“Certainly, when I came to the team, things were very different. They were basically just racing two cars because they had to. I can say now that I really feel part of the team. I really feel that I have my place, I am well respected, And I think that’s a good thing as a driver.” said the Mexican at a press conference prior to the Australian Grand Prix.

Checo served fans in Australia / Getty Images

Red Bull gives the same support to Checo as to Verstappen

Checo downplayed the controversial last lap of Max Verstappen, with which he prevented the Mexican from taking possession as leader of the drivers’ classification, assuring that perhaps he misinterpreted the information, and cHe considered that he now has the same support that Red Bull gives Verstappen.

“I really think I have the full support of the team, as much as Max, and that I will have every chance to win the championship as much as Max.” indicated the Mexican, who is second in the drivers’ championship, with only one less point. The man from Guadalajara also stated that he has felt comfortable in the RB19, So we’re in for a good fight between the two Red Bull drivers throughout the season.

This is how the driver classification goes after the Arabian Grand Prix / From the Paddock

