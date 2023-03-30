Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Survive the Village Attack

Resident Evil 4 Remake arrived with several challenges for players, including huge battles against powerful bosses and stretches with different ganados to kill. Right at the beginning of the game, Leon finds himself in a complicated situation, with many villagers doing everything to kill him at the beginning of his journey.

We’ve prepared this guide to help you get started in your search for Ashley, with the best tips to do well in this first big attack by the ganados, which are reinforced by the imposing presence of Dr. Savior. Check the text to learn how to survive the attack on the village.

The attack is timed so survive

The attack of the ganados at this point in the game is timed, that is, your only objective is to survive. There are no puzzles, there’s no way out, you just have to resist the attack until the church bell rings and a cutscene begins.

It’s important to remember that if you kill more enemies quickly, the time until the cutscene starts may decrease. However, rushing to kill enemies is not necessarily mandatory, as you can only kill what is necessary to avoid them, saving ammo until time runs out, even if the process takes a little longer.

Don’t waste time, run straight to the last house!

After Leon observes the village through the binoculars, you will have to advance and will automatically be seen by the villagers infected by Las Plagas. Don’t waste time trying to kill enemies at this point, as you’ll just waste ammo unnecessarily.

Go through the big bonfire and run directly to the last house in the village, then enter the door for the game to start a new cutscene that will start the attack, with the arrival of Dr. Salvador (the enemy of the chainsaw).

Check the image below to know the location of the house.

Image: Oficina da Net

Inside the house, remember to pick up the shotgun.

Right after the cutscene starts the ganados attack, you must stay calm so you don’t forget to get the shotgun on the second floor of the house you just entered. Before that, remember to approach a cabinet near the window, still on the first floor, to push it and block the passage of enemies. The lockdown ends up making things a little easier for a while.

After blocking the window, go upstairs and grab the shotgun on the wall. It will be very visible and there is no way to miss it if you pay the least attention. Next to the wall where the shotgun was, you’ll find a cabinet with a grenade. Break the glass to get it. Still on this same floor, at the end of the hall, you’ll find some ammo for the shotgun on top of the bed.



Image: Oficina da Net

Use the second floor to defeat enemies

After picking up the ammo on top of the bed, be quick to knock down the ladder being used by ganados on the window. After that they will not be able to enter that way. Staying in this place for a while can be useful, as you’ll have full view of the second floor and the ganados won’t be able to catch you by surprise. Use the closed environment to your advantage, it can be easier to face a greater number of enemies when they have only one path to go through.



Image: Oficina da Net

In addition, the second floor has windows that you can easily use to escape attacks or get out of the way of enemies if the situation gets complicated. While on the second floor, remember to check that the ladder has not been placed in the window again.

shoot in the legs

Remember to shoot the ganados’ legs so that they are knocked down. After that, when the opportunity arises, perform a melee attack with Leon’s kick. In this way, in addition to saving ammo, you will be able to hit more enemies with the same blow, since all those nearby are hit by the kick.

Exploring is useful

If you feel that you are not able to contain the arrival of more cattle on the second floor, leave the house through one of the windows and explore the village. Try to stay away from the ganados, while entering houses to look for items.

With exploration, you will be able to find resources needed to make ammo and healing, which can decide your success while surviving the attack.

Fire cattle in the barn

As you move through the village, you can head south to reach the granary. There, you’ll find a flashlight that you can use to set fire to many enemies. Lure the ganados to the barn and shoot the lantern at the right moment. With that, it is also possible that the cow catches fire and starts to run violently, hitting other cattle and causing them to also catch fire.

Check the image below to know where to find the barn.



Image: Oficina da Net

Use stairs to move around

In the village, use the stairs to move around and make the ganados stay away. Run and climb the houses at the right time, so you’ll save time that could be precious. The same goes for going down again. Climb and jump from the roofs, use them so that your movement is fluid.