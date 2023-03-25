Resident Evil 4 Remake: the game is broken on PS5, but there is a solution

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available for everyone and some players are facing several quite annoying issues. Especially on PS5 obviously.

If Resident Evil 4 Remake is off to a record start (especially on Steam) and has already received many positive reviews from the press and players, all is unfortunately not rosy.

At first, fans complained about the noticeable absence of the Separate Ways and Assignment: Ada bonus game modes. The latter, present in the original versions of Resident Evil 4 (from the PS2 version), were unlocked once Leon’s campaign was completed. We could then embody the beautiful Ada Wong in her own adventure for a few extra hours. And also play a small extraction mode specially designed for her. In this remake, Capcom made the contested choice to sweep away this additional content. We still don’t know if it will be the subject of a DLC or not later.

The other point that also saddens is the fact that the game is not as beautiful as expected on consoles. Especially on PS5 where it can be downright ugly due to a bug.

A not-so-beautiful game on consoles?

As our friend Suttercane pointed out in his review of the PS5 version, Resident Evil 4 Remake has a kind of “veil” that makes the graphics less fine than expected. Not to mention that some textures are not so crazy. As a result, we sometimes have the feeling that there has been a small regression between this remake and those of Resident Evil 2 (2019) and 3 (2020).

Be careful however Resident Evil 4 Remake remains visually very solid and sometimes even impressive. From a global point of view. In any case, when it does not bug.

The community has indeed reported several bugs that can make the gaming experience really unpleasant. In particular flickering (flickering here and there) which makes the game really ugly. But there is a temporary solution to this while waiting for the patch.

We are aware of an issue where players may see flickering at the bottom of the screen when playing the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

We intend to fix the issue in a future update and apologize for the inconvenience!

How to fix Resident Evil 4 Remake flickering (graphic bug with flickering) on ​​PS5?

If Capcom does not yet have the answer to everything, the developers have nevertheless shared a little trick to try to counter the problem.

If you experience flickering, those infamous screen flickers, on the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can then do some manipulations to counter the problem. Or at least try since obviously it wouldn’t always work.

The method is as follows:

Save your game then quit and restart your last save.

If the problem persists :

Disable the Depth of field option via the menus.

Enable Motion Blur in the options.

Of course, these solutions are only temporary. Capcom is currently working on a patch to resolve this bug, and many others. A patch should arrive soon.

As a reminder, Resident Evil 4 Remake is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series, PC and PS4. A first free DLC, the “Mercenaries” mode, will arrive in a few weeks while a PSVR 2 mode is under development. For now, only Resident Evil Village remains playable in VR with Sony’s new headset.