Resident Evil 4 Remake | Where to find all weapons?

the remake of Resident Evil 4 finally arrived, and with it came an arsenal worthy of a game in the series. Capcom. Living up to the original, which already had a beautiful collection to call its own, the new title appears with more than 20 different types of weapons, in different categories, including those that are only released after finishing the game or fulfilling specific objectives, as is franchise tradition.

Also as in Resident Evil 4 original, many of the weapons can only be acquired by visiting the Merchant, whose shop is updated as Leon progresses on his journey. As a novelty, the remake adds new equipment to the story itself, which can be a hand in the wheel for those looking to get the achievement of finishing the title without talking to the seller.

Still, another trophy available in the game asks the user to obtain all weapons, from basic to special ones. Whether you’re chasing this feat or just looking for all the weapons, check out where to find all weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Pistols

SG-09 R: Leon starts the game with her;

Leon starts the game with her; Red9: can be found in the wreckage of a boat in the center of the lake in chapter 4, after facing Del Lago, or bought from the Merchant from chapter 5 onwards for 8,000 Pesetas;

can be found in the wreckage of a boat in the center of the lake in chapter 4, after facing Del Lago, or bought from the Merchant from chapter 5 onwards for 8,000 Pesetas; Punisher: available from the Merchant from chapter 2 onwards, to be exchanged for 5 spinels;

available from the Merchant from chapter 2 onwards, to be exchanged for 5 spinels; Blacktail: can be purchased for 24,000 Pesetas from the Merchant, from chapter 7 onwards;

can be purchased for 24,000 Pesetas from the Merchant, from chapter 7 onwards; Matilda: it costs 10 spinels, which can be exchanged at the Merchant from chapter 8;

it costs 10 spinels, which can be exchanged at the Merchant from chapter 8; Sentinel Nine: weapon exclusive to the Resident Evil 4 Deluxe or Collector’s Editions, can also be purchased separately from your platform’s store.

shotguns

W-870: Found on the wall of the second floor of one of the houses in the Village, after activating the enemy with the chainsaw. It can also be purchased from the Merchant from chapter 2 onwards for 12,000 Pesetas;

Found on the wall of the second floor of one of the houses in the Village, after activating the enemy with the chainsaw. It can also be purchased from the Merchant from chapter 2 onwards for 12,000 Pesetas; Riot Weapon: available from the Merchant from Chapter 6 onwards for 28,000 Pesetas;

available from the Merchant from Chapter 6 onwards for 28,000 Pesetas; Striker: can be bought from the Merchant from chapter 10 onwards for 38,000 Pesetas;

can be bought from the Merchant from chapter 10 onwards for 38,000 Pesetas; Skull Shaker: Shotgun exclusive to the Resident Evil 4 Deluxe or Collector’s Edition, and can also be purchased separately from your console or PC store.

Machine guns

TMP : available for purchase from the Merchant for 10,000 Pesetas from Chapter 3;

: available for purchase from the Merchant for 10,000 Pesetas from Chapter 3; THE 5: it is found in chapter 13, inside the cold room after solving a puzzle;

it is found in chapter 13, inside the cold room after solving a puzzle; Chicago Sweeper: is unlocked after finishing the game on Professional difficulty, with an A ranking; must be purchased for 1,000 CP in the game’s Bonus menu.

Rifles

SR M1903: the old-school weapon appears for purchase in the very first appearance of the Merchant, in chapter 2, for 12,000 Pesetas;

the old-school weapon appears for purchase in the very first appearance of the Merchant, in chapter 2, for 12,000 Pesetas; Stingray: available for purchase from the Merchant starting in Chapter 7, for 30,000 Pesetas;

available for purchase from the Merchant starting in Chapter 7, for 30,000 Pesetas; CQBR Assault Rifle: unreleased weapon found in the castle library, in an additional riddle after the playable snippet with Ashley.

Magnums

Broken Butterfly: can be bought from the Merchant from Chapter 7 onwards for 28,000 Pesetas;

can be bought from the Merchant from Chapter 7 onwards for 28,000 Pesetas; Killer 7: available for purchase from the Merchant from Chapter 13 onwards for 77,000 Pesetas (there is a discount for purchase in Chapter 15);

available for purchase from the Merchant from Chapter 13 onwards for 77,000 Pesetas (there is a discount for purchase in Chapter 15); Handcannon: one of the most powerful weapons in the game is unlocked after finishing Resident Evil 4 on Professional difficulty, with an A rank. It costs 1,000 CP in the Bonus menu.

Knives

Combat face: Leon starts the game with the equipment he received in Raccoon City, which can be improved and repaired at the Merchant;

Leon starts the game with the equipment he received in Raccoon City, which can be improved and repaired at the Merchant; Kitchen knife: found from chapter 2, has low durability, but can be used to parry attacks and damage enemies;

found from chapter 2, has low durability, but can be used to parry attacks and damage enemies; Short knife: appears around the scene from chapter 8, is stronger than the kitchen version, but cannot be repaired or upgraded;

appears around the scene from chapter 8, is stronger than the kitchen version, but cannot be repaired or upgraded; Fighting Knife: obtained in Chapter 14 after defeating Jack Krauser;

obtained in Chapter 14 after defeating Jack Krauser; Primitive Knife: unlocked after destroying all 16 Mechanical Castleons, it has a unique upgrade that makes it indestructible. Must be purchased for 1,000 CP in the Bonus menu.

