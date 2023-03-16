Revealed: The next Xbox is already in the works – when is it coming?

The launch of the Xbox Series X/S back now. And the current generation of consoles Microsoft is far from over. Upcoming titles like Starfield, Perfect Dark, Hellblade 2, Forza Motorsport, Fable and many more will be released in the next few years. Of course, those responsible are already thinking about the distant future. A new document has now revealed that Microsoft is already at the next Xbox is working.

Activision deal reveals secret

The Acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is currently not running quite as smoothly as Microsoft would have liked. The planned deal, for which the Xbox company plans to pay $68.7 billion, has been approved by several antitrust authorities around the world Theme. These include the European Commission and the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) in the USA. The US authorities recently requested some information from Microsoft about the “Next Generation Gaming Ecosystem” – and they delivered.

In the public domain FTC document it is confirmed that the new Xbox generation is already in the works at Microsoft. However, the project name was blacked out. The first details are also very meager. We only learn that it is part of the “forward-looking strategy for the console, subscription and cloud gaming business”. Microsoft is expected to several more years keep a low profile before we can count on official information.

When will the next Xbox be out?

A launch period for the upcoming console generation from Microsoft is also not mentioned in the document. Therefore, we can currently only speculate as to when we will see the hardware in stores. If you look into the past, there were usually seven to eight years between the generations. With the next Xbox one should therefore not before 2027 or 2028 calculate. An insider recently indicated that the PS6 by Sony will be available in 2028 at the earliest.

