Super Mario Bros. The Movie: the plumbers’ van is real and here are the images

One of the funniest spots ever published on Super Mario Bros. The Movie es the plumbing commercial, in which Mario and Luigi appear repairing a kitchen sink faucet. To get to the place, the brothers moved in a yellow van that to the surprise of many exists in real life.

According to a report published on the website of Level Upthe van of Smbplumbing, the service company of the mustachioed brothers, was seen during the London Comic Con Spring in the United Kingdom.

“Mario Plumbing’s van was at London Comic Con”, wrote the Twitter user @Aiden1291who apparently in his profile is a big fan of the Nintendo franchise.

As we can see in the pictures, it is the same van used by Mario and Luigi to work on the plumbing commercial. Below you can see the spot (with audio in Spanish) and check it out.

Everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. The Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, It will premiere on April 7, 2023 in the United States and on April 28, 2023 in Japan..

In addition to having Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as the protagonist, will have in his cast Charlie Day (Pacific Rim) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as Princess Peach, Jack Black (School of Rock) will play Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) will voice Toad, and Seth Rogan (Superbad) is Donkey Kongamong other characters.

Illumination will produce the film, while Universal will distribute it. The script will come out of the hands of Matthew Fogel who, apparently in the trailer, will have as a plot a Mario who has the mission to recover the Super Star, taken by Bowser, the most fearsome of all the threats he will face.

You can watch the final trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie below.