Super Mario Bros. The Movie: the plumbers’ van is real and here are the images

One of the funniest spots ever published on Super Mario Bros. The Movie es the plumbing commercial, in which Mario and Luigi appear repairing a kitchen sink faucet. To get to the place, the brothers moved in a yellow van that to the surprise of many exists in real life.

According to a report published on the website of Level Upthe van of Smbplumbing, the service company of the mustachioed brothers, was seen during the London Comic Con Spring in the United Kingdom.

