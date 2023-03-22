Robert Charlebois confides in drugs and talks about his “secret” to avoid falling into addiction (VIDEO)

guest in It’s up to youthis Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Robert Charlebois confided in his drug experience, revealing his good advice that he tried to follow so as not to fall into addictions.
A wise advice… This Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Robert Charlebois was the guest of It’s up to youon the occasion of his concert CharleboisScope, on the stage of the Grand Rex, in Paris on April 1 and 2, celebrating his 60-year career. Six decades during which the famous interpreter of ordinaryof I will come back to Montrealor even Lindberg has established itself on the Canadian but also French music scene. The singer, now 78 years old, also had the time, and the opportunity, to live many experiences… more or less recommendable.
“I have tried almost every drug“
Asked by the columnists of the France 5 talk show, Robert Charlebois actually returned to the beginnings of the psychedelic period, from the mid-1960s, which he experienced fully, where it began: in San Francisco. A time full of experimentation for the Quebec singer who does not hide having, at that time “tried almost every drug“. This raises the question of addiction, often mentioned with the media coverage of the problems encountered by Pierre Palmade, and the serious road accident he caused last February. But the artist seems to have had the chance to not fall into such a situation.”That’s personal. There are people who take coke three and are screwed… and others to whom it simply makes you want to work. And so it’s just very unpleasant because, who wants to work?“, he remarks, trying a little note of humor. And Robert Charlebois to reveal the good advice he has tried to follow to never sink into excess. “Well, that’s my grandmother’s secret. A little bit of beer, grass and scotch, but no abuse in anything… That’s the secret of life!“
A difficult period for his friend Coluche
If he remembered the words of his grandmother, the singer also knew how to keep his distance from psychotropic drugs, seeing the problems that those who were dear to him encountered. A few weeks ago he confided in his friendship with Coluche, revealing that the famous humorist had gone through a bad patch, subject to addictions. “It was a difficult time for him. He was on drugs, divorced, missed his kids… He could be mean!”, he remembered.