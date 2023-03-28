Royal reception: How Berlin protects King Charles III.

The British King Charles III. comes to Berlin. The security precautions for the monarch are immense.

The security level for the British King Charles III. and his wife Camilla on their visit to Berlin is comparable to that of top politicians in the capital. The king is the head of state and the couple have a “very, very high level of awareness”, which triggers a certain level of danger among the police, said police director and head of operations Thomas Drechsler of the German Press Agency. However, the measures are not as strict as during recent visits by US Presidents or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Of course it was much bigger.”

On Wednesday, a total of around 900 police officers will be deployed to block streets and squares and provide security, and then around 1,100 police officers on Thursday. The police received support from other federal states through 20 explosive detection dogs, said Drechsler. Many places and vehicles have to be examined and there are not that many sniffer dogs in Berlin.

Military honors at the Brandenburg Gate

Charles and Camilla completed a variety of different appointments over the course of three days, said Drechsler, who is chief of Berlin’s traffic police. There is the “wish of the royal couple to speak directly to the Berliners and to get in touch with them.” The program of the visit states: “Joint encounters with citizens.” The Berlin police and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) would have to comply with this request and take security aspects into account. “It’s a kind of tightrope walk that doesn’t make it any easier.”

At the reception of Charles III. with military honors in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday, which Berlin does not yet know, there are “intensive security controls with corresponding access controls for visitors,” said Drechsler. The police want to rule out disturbances on Pariser Platz. “The number of visitors will be limited because of the space and will be around 1,500. Bottles and other dangerous objects are of course not allowed to be brought in and we have to guarantee that.”

Arrive well in advance recommended

The Bundeswehr will stand in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Pariser Platz, with space for around 700 to 800 people on the right and left. “Anyone who is interested and wants to look at it can definitely do so. But it is advisable to be there in time to get a seat and to bring some stamina,” said Drechsler about the ceremony, which begins around 3 p.m should. Visitors are granted access from 10.30 a.m.

For the organization, this appointment was also a special task due to the many participants, said Drechsler and listed: Federal President’s Office, Bundeswehr, Berlin police, Federal Criminal Police Office, the local embassies of the USA and France as well as the Hotel Adlon as the temporary residence of the king. “There’s a lot to vote for.” Local residents were informed of the closures of roads and paths with notices and notices.

“Take a deep breath” after departure

Drechsler emphasized that Thursday was a tough one because of the many program items in quick succession. A conversation between King Charles and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is planned for the morning, followed by a visit to the weekly market on Wittenbergplatz. “We have to take security precautions there too and keep an eye on the interests of the bodyguards.”

There follows a speech in the Bundestag, talks with Ukrainian refugees in the arrival center in Tegel and then the king’s journey in a Bentley luxury sedan and accompanied by a whole motorcade over closed roads to Brandenburg to a German-British military unit and an eco-village. On Friday morning we continue to Hamburg by train.