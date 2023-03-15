Rumor: BVB is scouting Abraham

Will Borussia Dortmund venture into Tammy Abraham in the summer? According to the Italian daily ‘La Repubblica’, black and yellow scouts attended AS Roma’s Europa League game against Real Sociedad (2-0) to observe the 25-year-old Englishman. The same applies to Manchester United.

The scouts of both clubs should also be present in tomorrow’s second leg (9 p.m.). In keeping with this: Only on Monday did the ‘Bild’ report that BVB is considering signing another striker in the summer. Even if the answer to these considerations should be positive, it remains to be seen whether Dortmund will really make representations to Roma. Abraham has a contract with the Lupi until 2026 and should therefore not be cheap.

