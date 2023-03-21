San Lorenzo fell 1-0 with Newell’s and could not recover the top of the Professional League: the rest of the matches of the day

NEWELL’S 1-0 SAN LORENZO

San Lorenzo He arrived in Rosario with the mission of recovering the top of the Professional League. Despite not having the presence of his scorer Andres Vombergar, he Cyclone presented their arms with Adam Bareiro, Ivan Leguizamon and Ezequiel Cerutti on offense. However, the one who created the first chances to open the scoring was Newell’s.

A shipment of John Sforza for Brian Aguirre leave it to Leprosy at the mercy of the goal, but the notable reaction of Augustus Battle drowned out the red and black cry. A situation similar to the projection of Jherson Mosquerawho got to the bottom and enabled Jorge Recaldebut the Paraguayan defined softly and Federico Gattoni punted over the line.

Before the first quarter of an hour, the team gabriel heinze He had another chance to open the scoring, but ivan gomez could not with the solvency of Battle. those of the Gringo they were very superior, but they could not reflect it in the result. the annoyance of Ruben Dario Insua It was a sample of the bad moment that the Raven.

So bad was the production of San Lorenzo in the first stage, that the coach replaced Cerutti by Gonzalo Luján when the encounter only took 26 minutes. He Galician he sought to strengthen the last line, since Newell’s overwhelmed him in all sectors.

Only when the stopwatch Andres Merlos exceeded half an hour of complement, Newell’s He managed to break the Barca bolt. A precise center of Jeremías Perez Tica behind the backs of the center-backs he found Jorge Recaldewho first celebrated the 1 to 0 to make the delirious Colossus Marcelo Bielsa. With the joy of victory, the fans began to throb the classic that will be played in two dates.

The worrying in San Lorenzo It was not only the defeat, but the poor production that he exhibited in rosary beads. those of the Galician Insua they practically did not kick at the goal and let go of the possibility of climbing to the top of the domestic tournament. La Leprosa, on the other hand, confirmed his strength as a local and is excited to defeat the Scoundrel after your visit to students of La Plata.

Formations:

Newell’s: Lucas Hoyo, Jherson Mosquera, Willer Ditta, Facundo Mansilla, Bruno Pittón, Iván Gómez, Juan Sforza, Cristian Ferreira, Ramiro Sordo, Jorge Recalde and Brian Aguirre. DT: Gabriel Heinze.

San Lorenzo: Augusto Batalla, Rafael Pérez, Federico Gattoni, Gastón Hernández, Ivan Leguizamon, Jalil Elías, Carlos Sánchez, Malcom Braida, Agustín Martegani, Adam Bareiro and Ezequiel Cerutti. DT: Ruben Dario Insua.

Stadium: Marcelo Alberto Bielsa

Referee: Andres Merlos

TV: ESPN Premium

HUARCAN 0 – 2 CENTRAL ROSARIO

The extraordinary framework that was observed in the Tomas Adolfo Duco was immediately tarnished by the responsibility of Ignacio Malcorra. Huracán appeared before his people with the mission of forgetting the disappointment suffered in the Libertadores Cup in front of Sporting Cristal from Peru, but the figure of Central Rosary silenced the burning people 5 minutes from the start of the match.

A perfect counterattack in which Jaminton Campaz enabled the ex lanus was enough to dismantle the last line of the Balloon. And the group led by Miguel Angel Russo got ahead prematurely: 1 to 0 and silence in the Buenos Aires neighborhood.

*The second goal of Rosario Central

The doubts in the combined Diego Dabove continued throughout the first stage, and before reaching half an hour a lazy intervention by Fernando Tobio allowed him to malcorra continue to hurt with an overflow and a precise center so that Alejo Veliz celebrate the 2 to 0 upside down At[person]’s house Ringo Bonavena, Hurricane he was on the verge of a knockout.

In the Hurricane plugin he came up to the field Scoundrel and looked for the discount to be able to get within range of a possible tie. Although he also had to take care of Central’s quick exits, he approached with some counters.

It was the triumph of Rosario Central that gave him another blow after the elimination to be able to enter the Copa Libertadores against Sporting Cristal. While the Canalla settled in the table and reached the line of 14 points along with four other teams and is 4 behind River Plate.

Formations:

Hurricane: Lucas Chaves, Fernando Torrent, Fernando Tobio, Joaquín Novillo, Guillermo Benítez, Juan Gauto, Santiago Hezze, Federico Fattori, Jonás Acevedo, Matías Cóccaro and Nicolás Cordero. DT: Diego Dabove.

Central Rosary: Jorge Broun, Juan Cruz Komar, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana, Damián Martínez, Walter Montoya, Kevin Ortíz, Alan Rodríguez, Jaminton Campaz, Alejo Veliz and Ignacio Malcorra DT: Miguel Angel Russo.

Stadium: Tomas Adolfo Duco

Referee: Yael Falcon Perez

TV: TNT Sports

LANÚS 0 – 0 ARGENTINOS JUNIORS

Lanús equalized 0-0 with Argentinos in Strength for the eighth date of the Professional Soccer League. It was an even encounter in which The bug It was more at the beginning and at the end of the game. While the garnet He did not show arguments to be able to return to the victory after three games.

The first half delivered a dizzying pace and good football as these two teams are used to, which are usually protagonists. With arrivals for both sides, but lack of depth they could not break the zero in the initial 45 minutes.

In the second half they lowered the intensity, but on the side of Lanús, Peter Vega tried to be the spearhead. While Argentinos had its highlight in the clarity of Federico Redondo.

The left sector was the place where Argentinos began to feel comfortable and was able to break lines with an arrival of santiago montiel and a left-footed shot that passed near the goal defended by Lucas Acosta. In the complement the Bug was more than the Garnet and had another with a shot from Franco Moyano which also created danger.

With 12 minutes to go, the coach Frank Dario Kudelka sent to the field of play jose sand, who had not played since October last year. At 42, the veteran striker returned to a shower of applause from the home fans.

Formations:

lanús: Lucas Acosta, Juan Cáceres, Cristian Lema, José Canale, Juan Sánchez Miño, Tomás Belmonte, Raúl Loaiza, Lautaro Acosta, Matías Esquivel, Pedro De la Vega and Franco Troyansky DT: Frank Dario Kudelka.

Argentine Juniors: Federico Lanzillota, Kevin MacAllister, Miguel Torrén, Lucas Villalba, Javier Cabrera, Franco Moyano, Francisco González Metilli, Santiago Montiel, Federico Redondo, Thiago Nuss and Gabriel Ávalos. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Stadium: City of Lanús-Néstor Díaz Pérez

Referee: Fernando Echenique

TV: ESPN Premium and Public TV

Positions table:

