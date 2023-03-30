Sandra Ruuda from Gemla is proposed to be the first woman to lead the equestrian sport

Sandra Ruuda, 48, has been chairman of Småland’s Equestrian Association, member of the Central Youth Section and member of the Swedish Equestrian Association’s board of directors.

On the sixth of May, the Swedish Equestrian Association’s general meeting will be held, and then the new chairman will be chosen after Ulf Brömster, who previously announced that he is not available for re-election.

– We are happy and proud to be able to propose the genuine horse girl Sandra as the Swedish Equestrian Association’s first female president, says the selection committee’s chairman Marie Morgensterns Folin in a press release.

Rides regularly to this day

Sandra Ruuda is today an entrepreneur and consultant in leadership with, among other things, leadership training, but she says that the stable is still an important place and that she rides regularly.

– It feels big and fun, says Sandra Ruuda to SVT.

– We have received many good suggestions for the next chairman, we have conducted many interviews and taken various references. All in all, we see that Sandra is the best candidate, says the chairman of the selection committee, Marie Morgensterns Folin.