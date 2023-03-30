King Charles III and Camilla in Berlin: Don’t miss these updates!

Charles III and wife Camilla visit Germany. The British royals landed in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon. Appointments continue on Thursday.

It is Charles’ first trip abroad in his new role as king, which he assumed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. He had arrived in Berlin with Camilla on Wednesday afternoon. They were greeted with a gun salute at BER Airport and then officially received with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate.

The royals’ day of arrival ended with a reception at Bellevue Palace, where the king’s wife outshone the guests in a sparkling outfit – and thus also reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II. Here you can read more about it. Now, on Thursday, Charles and Camilla continue with appointments.

11:14 am: King Charles III and king consort Camilla have reached the next item on the agenda: a Berlin weekly market. On the Wittenbergplatz in the district of Schöneberg, there are numerous people who want to take a look at the royal monarchs or take a picture. Police officers and security forces keep people at a distance, but Charles and Camilla approach some onlookers, shake hands and exchange a few words. They also look at the displays at the market stalls. The 74-year-old appears in a good mood and relaxed, as does his wife. They will be accompanied during the performance by Mayor Franziska Giffey.

10.40 a.m.: The British King Charles III. drives up to the Federal Chancellery in a black limousine. There are only a few fans in front of the cordoned off area. Charles gets out of the vehicle and is welcomed by the waiting Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two men shake hands and go to the Chancellery together.

King Charles III and Olaf Scholz shake hands. (Source: Matthias Schrader/dpa)

What the two discuss there is not known. However, it is possible that they will talk about climate protection and the consequences of Brexit. Scholz was not present at the state banquet in Bellevue Palace on Wednesday evening.

10.20 a.m.: Charles visits the Rotes Rathaus in Berlin. There he is greeted by the still incumbent mayor Franziska Giffey. In their presence, the king signs the city’s golden book.

9.30 a.m.: The royals continue their three-day state visit to Germany on Thursday. An important item on the second day is a speech by the monarch in the Bundestag at 11.45 a.m. Before that, he wants to sign Berlin’s Golden Book at around 10.20 a.m. and meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz. An appointment at a weekly market in Berlin around 11 a.m. is also on the agenda.

In the afternoon at 12.50 p.m. Charles III. together with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the arrival center for Ukrainian refugees at the former Tegel Airport. A detour to Brandenburg then takes him around 2:40 p.m. to Finowfurt, north-east of Berlin. There the king meets soldiers from a German-British engineer battalion before driving to the eco-village of Brodowin.

Meanwhile, Camilla and Steinmeier’s wife Elke Büdenbender are visiting a social project in Berlin-Neukölln at 1.45 p.m. and the Komische Oper in Berlin-Mitte at 2.15 p.m. On the third and final day of their state visit, the royal couple will travel to Hamburg on Friday.

Elke Büdenbender and the king’s wife Camilla will visit the Komische Oper. (Source: IMAGO/Ulrich Stamm)