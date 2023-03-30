Guido Kaczka faced a very tough rival and what few expected happened

At this point there is no doubt that Guido Kaczka He is one of the great stars not only on the El Trece screen, but on all Argentine television.

The host of “Los 8 Escalones” never settles and that is why weeks ago he decided to implement several changes in the cycle that occupies the nightly prime time of El Trece, of course, in order to increase the rating. Apparently, Guido Kaczka he achieved his goal.

for months Guido Kaczka He had to face “Big Brother” on Telefe and although he sometimes got close, he never came out as graceful as now in the measurementsObviously, that has changed with the landing on the screen of the historical competitor of El Trece from “Pantanal”.

Guido was one thousandth above “Pantanal”.

Last night, the figure of El Trece and “Los 8 Escalones” competed with nothing more and nothing less than “Pantanal” and “MasterChef”. Although the fight for the rating was very close, Telefe finally won the general average by very little.

Kaczka was also placed above “MasterChef” for a few moments.

The final numbers of the measurements yielded 12.6 for Telefe over the 11.3 for “Los 8 Escalones”. An important piece of information here is that the owner of the production company “Kuarzo” faced the debut of “Pantanal” and then “MasterChef”and at some points in the night he was able to surpass them both, if only by a few tenths.

General averages for last night.

close picture

What happened a few hours ago could undoubtedly represent an alarm signal for Telefe, which hoped to be able to maintain its rating above 20 points per day with Wanda Nara’s “MasterChef” and the new Brazilian super production.

Telefe lost almost half of its audience after the end of “Big Brother”.

However, Guido Kaczka it remained above double digits with even peaks of 12.1, while the family channel lost 9 points after having been at 30.9 on Monday, with the broadcast of the “Big Brother” final.