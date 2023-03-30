Violence against women: Line 100 answered more than 23,000 calls during the first two months of the year

The line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) answered more than 23,000 telephone calls on gender violence nationwide between the months of January and February of this year. Of the total calls received to the exchange that provides information, guidance, counseling and emotional support74% of the calls correspond to women victims of violence and 25% to men reporting acts of vulnerability.

It may interest you: Unpunished feminicides: More than 30 murderers of women are on the run and victims do not find justice

6,348 cases were from over 18 years114 of minors and 403 of older adults. The main reason for the calls answered was physical violence with 7,455 communications. For cases of psychological violence, 6,513 consultations were reported and 1,653 calls for sexual violence. The majority of calls received during the first two months of the year were made from Lima with 12,625, followed by the Callao region with 1,168, Arequipa with 1,008, La Libertad with 922 and Piura with 747.

According to the data provided by the National Program for the Prevention and Eradication of Violence against Women and Members of the Family Group – Aurora, During 2022, a total of 170,780 services were registered. The largest number of calls were made during March, the month in which International Women’s Day is commemorated.

It may interest you: Makanaky: Ministry of Women announces measures against influencer for alleged crime of rape

The line 100 It is a free service that operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and also provides social, psychological and legal advice in Quechua, Aymara and Spanish. The teams of the telephone exchange report the cases to the Women’s Emergency Centers (CEM) to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

In recent weeks, cases of violence against girls and women have been reported, which have caused the indignation of citizens due to the cruelty exercised, for which the MIMP called for Report these types of cases at the nearest police stations or CEM.

It may interest you: Vice Minister Elba Espinoza assures that death threats for the Makanaky case come from the prison

“As a society as a whole, we have to express zero tolerance for any form of violence,” said the Minister for Women, Nancy Tolentino after the session of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and reiterated the government’s rejection of all forms of violence against women, children and adolescents.

The Ombudsman regretted the current situation of violation of women’s rights and the increase in acts of gender violence with cruelty and cruelty that is experienced in the country. Along these lines, he emphasized the need to adopt concrete measures with an adequate budget for their implementation and stressed that it is not possible backtracking on issues of care and prevention of violence.

The Ombudsman’s Office emphasized the need to adopt concrete measures.

The Ombudsman, Eliana Revollar He pointed out that there are still difficulties in the proper application of the regulations in force to deal with violence against women. “Although regulations have been issued since 2015 to deal with the problem, in fact the situation has not improved, which has an impact not only on the lives and rights of women, but on society as a whole,” he said. she.