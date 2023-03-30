War in Ukraine: Ukrainian billionaire Konstiantin Jevago, arrested in Courchevel in December, will not be extradited

The businessman is being prosecuted in his country in particular for “money laundering”. On March 16, the justice recommended his extradition, stressing that a “part of Ukraine” was not in a situation of “conflict of intensity”.

The investigating chamber of the Chambery Court of Appeal rendered an unfavorable decision on Thursday March 30 regarding the extradition request for Ukrainian billionaire Konstiantin Jevago, arrested in Courchevel (Savoie) last December, according to a decision communicated at franceinfo.

On March 16, the Chambéry general prosecutor’s office said it was in favor of the extradition of the businessman and former deputy to his country, stressing that a “part of Ukraine” was not in a position to “intensity conflict”, what “would allow” to send Mr. Jevago back to his country. The matter was adjourned to Thursday morning.

“I am delighted to have taken this first step”

The investigating chamber issued an unfavorable opinion on his extradition, considering that “the requesting State in a state of war in an indeterminate situation is not in a condition to keep a court guaranteeing fundamental freedoms”. In a press release published Thursday, lawyers for billionaire François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle believe that this decision “bears the hallmark of common sense”. “I am delighted to have taken this first step”reacted the billionaire in the same press release.

“I have full confidence in French justice. I ask to have access to fair justice.” Constantin Yevago communiqué

The Ukrainian billionaire, considered one of the five biggest fortunes in Ukraine, was arrested on December 28 in Courchevel. He is accused by the courts of his country of “misappropriation of property” in large scale, “whitening” et “concealment of the proceeds of an offence”. He had been on Interpol’s wanted list since last year, at the request of kyiv.