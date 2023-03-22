Sophia Thomalla and her “F*ck dich” chain: The hidden star jewelry messages

Sometimes a piece of jewelry says more than a thousand words – Sophia Thomalla (33) recently proved that with her cheeky chain, which adorned the lettering “F*CK DICH”. As the presenter splashed around on the Florida beach, the gold piece sparkled on her neck and sent a cheeky message.
By the way, on the back of the necklace there is an even dirtier lettering: “F*CK ME”. This message should only apply to him: Sophia’s friend, tennis hero Alexander Zverev (25).
Incidentally, Sophia is not alone with her cool statement piece: it seems to have become a real trend among stars in recent years to wear jewelery with a more or less mysterious message.
From Meghan Fox (36) to Duchess Meghan (41). BILD presents the stars’ most unusual bling creations and explains what they mean.
Megan Fox
That love sometimes hurts seems to be particularly the case in the case of actress Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (32). At least BOTH have to suffer…
While HE wears a necklace with a drop of Megan’s blood as a romantic gesture, HER finger is adorned with an engagement ring, set with painful thorns to remind her never to take it off. Ouch!
However, Megan proved that this plan didn’t quite work out with her appearance at an Oscar party, where she turned up WITHOUT her painful jewel. After cheating rumors about her fiancé, the actress probably preferred to accept the pain of the thorns rather than continue to play peace, joy, pancakes!
The two are said to be in a love crisis…
Robbie Williams
Was HE the inspiration for Sophia’s jewelry? Singer Robbie Williams (49) showed real rock star attitude when he appeared at a press conference last September with his “F*CK OFF” bracelet. A real bully rock star!
Zendaya
Actress Zendaya (26) and her boyfriend Tom Holland (26) are currently THE Hollywood dream couple. However, the two lovebirds reveal little about their love and keep their relationship private.
However, a visit to the nail salon revealed that Zendaya always carries her loved one with her: a video posted by the beauty salon to Instagram shows the actress wearing a signet ring with Tom’s initials. Pretty romantic!
Meghan and Prince Harry
When actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (38) started dating in 2016, the two initially had to keep their budding relationship a secret. But the two of them always stayed connected via a special bracelet and thus sent the hidden jewelry message: Even if you all don’t know it yet, we belong together!
However, the African beaded bracelet helped finally expose their secret relationship. After the first rumors of love about Harry and Meghan, curious fans began to scour the actress’ Instagram account and came across the friendship bracelet that Harry always wore back then.
Now that the two are officially a couple and parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, Meghan likes to wear statement necklaces with the initials of her loved ones.