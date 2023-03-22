Sophia Thomalla and her “F*ck dich” chain: The hidden star jewelry messages

Sometimes a piece of jewelry says more than a thousand words – Sophia Thomalla (33) recently proved that with her cheeky chain, which adorned the lettering “F*CK DICH”. As the presenter splashed around on the Florida beach, the gold piece sparkled on her neck and sent a cheeky message.

By the way, on the back of the necklace there is an even dirtier lettering: “F*CK ME”. This message should only apply to him: Sophia’s friend, tennis hero Alexander Zverev (25).

Incidentally, Sophia is not alone with her cool statement piece: it seems to have become a real trend among stars in recent years to wear jewelery with a more or less mysterious message.

In order to be able to read the cheeky saying on Sophia’s chain, you have to get pretty close to the moderator’s décolleté Photo: instagram / sophiatomalla

From Meghan Fox (36) to Duchess Meghan (41). BILD presents the stars’ most unusual bling creations and explains what they mean.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at an event in February Foto: Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

That love sometimes hurts seems to be particularly the case in the case of actress Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (32). At least BOTH have to suffer…

While HE wears a necklace with a drop of Megan’s blood as a romantic gesture, HER finger is adorned with an engagement ring, set with painful thorns to remind her never to take it off. Ouch!

Megan and MGK like it whimsical. The actress said goodbye to a drop of blood for his necklace out of love for the singer Foto: Machinegunkelly/Instagram

However, Megan proved that this plan didn’t quite work out with her appearance at an Oscar party, where she turned up WITHOUT her painful jewel. After cheating rumors about her fiancé, the actress probably preferred to accept the pain of the thorns rather than continue to play peace, joy, pancakes!

The two are said to be in a love crisis…

Robbie Williams

Was HE the inspiration for Sophia’s jewelry? Singer Robbie Williams (49) showed real rock star attitude when he appeared at a press conference last September with his “F*CK OFF” bracelet. A real bully rock star!

While Sophia’s dirty piece of jewelry was still quite subtle, Robbie Williams prefers it to be conspicuous Photo: WireImage

Zendaya

Actress Zendaya (26) and her boyfriend Tom Holland (26) are currently THE Hollywood dream couple. However, the two lovebirds reveal little about their love and keep their relationship private.

Zendaya and Tom met on the set of Spider-Man in 2016 Photo: Dave Bennett/WireImage

However, a visit to the nail salon revealed that Zendaya always carries her loved one with her: a video posted by the beauty salon to Instagram shows the actress wearing a signet ring with Tom’s initials. Pretty romantic!

In intricate letters, Zendaya has engraved Tom Holland’s initials on her ring Photo: instagram/marinadobyk.nails

Meghan and Prince Harry

Megan Markle posts herself with a coffee mug at the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry in 2016. Her bracelets are striking Photo: Meghanmarkle/Instagram

When actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (38) started dating in 2016, the two initially had to keep their budding relationship a secret. But the two of them always stayed connected via a special bracelet and thus sent the hidden jewelry message: Even if you all don’t know it yet, we belong together!

Harry and Meghan initially kept their budding relationship a secret, but their friendship bracelets eventually gave them away Foto: Getty Images

However, the African beaded bracelet helped finally expose their secret relationship. After the first rumors of love about Harry and Meghan, curious fans began to scour the actress’ Instagram account and came across the friendship bracelet that Harry always wore back then.

Now that the two are officially a couple and parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, Meghan likes to wear statement necklaces with the initials of her loved ones.