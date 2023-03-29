Santa Fe: active search operations for cases of dengue and chikungunya

The provincial Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Social Development, and within the framework of the “Santa Fe Closer” program, launched this morning in the neighborhood of the Sargento Cabral neighborhood of the capital city, an active search campaign for cases of dengue and chikungunya . Its objective is to carry out a search to work in an articulated way with each neighbor and neighbor of the different neighborhoods of the city of Santa Fe.

Based on this, the Minister of Health, Sonia Martorano, indicated that “from January to June is the time when the cases begin, this has to do with the temperature and the rains. In addition, the return to normality, travel, both Paraguay, Brazil and Bolivia have a significant number of cases and we have had migratory phenomena. The first cases had to do with patients who came on a trip but today it is already community”.

“We have been working with these rakes doing scrapping, larvae control and other tasks in different neighborhoods throughout the province, that is why we ask the neighbors to receive the volunteers, who are identified with their bibs, we notify every day in which neighborhood work is being done and it is a help for the neighbors, “he continued.

Likewise, the head of the health portfolio stressed that “being able to clean the gardens, patios, balconies, terraces, of all those elements that can accumulate clean stagnant water is essential because that is where the mosquito lays its eggs.”

Finally, the Minister of Health reported that in the province “we have cases of dengue and chikungunya, the cases of both have increased. The symptoms are very similar, the difference is that those who have gotten sick with chikungunya do not recur, remain immune, but both diseases in pregnant people and children can be serious. In the face of symptoms, headache, headache, muscle pain, spots that may appear on the skin, severe stomach pains, make the consultation quickly, to be able to isolate it so that that person does not get bitten by a mosquito and can transmit the disease ” .

“There is a lot of dengue, it is increasing and not only here but in the country. We have in the downtown area, macro center, in big cities like Rosario, Santa Fe and Reconquista. There is community circulation in 18 locations, we are at a time where we must be careful and carry out all prevention tasks,” concluded Martorano.

PREVENTION AND DISSEMINATION

In this sense, Secretary of Socio-Community Practices for Social Development, Ignacio Martínez Kerz, explained that “it is a work of prevention and dissemination, a dengue campaign that we articulate with the Ministries of Health, as well as Gender and Equality, it begins in the Sargento Cabral neighborhood, continues in María Selva, Alto Verde, at the moment it is being replicated in the Santa Fe Más Cerca operation in the El Pozo neighborhood and we are going to continue this schedule in Barranquitas starting next week.”

“Day by day, the neighborhoods that are going to be addressed will be reported. There will be a propagator with images that will be disseminating and notifying the neighbors that the volunteers from the Social Development and Health ministries are delivering material, explaining the forms of prevention and giving basic recommendations such as disposal, use of repellent and use of clothing adequate so that the mosquito does not bite ”, closed Kerz.

Finally, the Secretary of Health of Santa Fe, Jorge Prieto, reported that “we have seen that in the last four days the cases have quadrupled and what must be evaluated here is something fundamental, which is prevention. Just the cap of a soda can thrive to what the doubling of mosquitoes. A female that is approximately 10 days old can lay 200 to 300 eggs every 3 days, imagine the importance of discarding and prevention.”