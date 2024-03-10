Sarcopenia, the condition characterized by loss of muscle mass

MIAMI — The sarcopenia It is a condition that is characterized by loss of muscle mass and strength as we get older. It is a more common problem than you think, and it can affect people of all ages, although it is more prevalent in older adults.

This pathology reduces mobility, decreases quality of life and can lead to fall-related injuries, requiring costly hospitalization and lengthy rehabilitation.

There are several factors that contribute to sarcopenia, including aging: As we age, our body produces less hormones which are important for muscle growth, lack of physical activity, a low protein diet can contribute to the loss of muscle mass. Diseases, such as diabetes or osteoporosis, can also increase the risk of sarcopenia.

Symptoms of sarcopenia may include muscle weakness or difficulty doing everyday activities such as climbing stairs or lifting heavy objects; fatigue, feeling of constant tiredness; weight loss, decreased muscle mass without significant loss of body fat, and difficulty maintaining balance, leading to an increased risk of falls.

Prevent muscle loss

There are some measures that can be taken to prevent or treat sarcopenia, including engaging in regular physical activity at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week, eating a diet rich in protein, such as meat, fish, eggs, legumes and dairy products and maintaining a healthy weight are some of the

You should rest enough for the muscle to recover and grow during rest. It is necessary to sleep at least 7-8 hours daily.

If there is suspicion of having sarcopenia, a doctor should be consulted to make a diagnosis and recommend appropriate treatment.

Sarcopenia is a condition that can affect people of all ages. It is important to take steps to prevent or treat it, as it can have a significant impact on your quality of life.

Health benefits of having good muscle mass

Beyond the aestheticsthe benefits of having good muscle mass, reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis, sarcopenia, among others.

It also helps improve blood glucose control, strengthens bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis, protects joints and reduces the risk of injury, improves balance and coordination, strengthens the immune system, increases strength and endurance.

Likewise, it improves the mobilityflexibility, dreamthe self-esteemself-confidence, reduces back pain and other discomforts, has greater physical performance, increases the ability to perform physical activities.

Improves cardiovascular resistance, allows you to perform more intense activities for longer, muscle recovers after exercise, calories are burned, muscle tissue is more active than fatty tissue, so it burns more calories even at rest and accelerates metabolism.

Regarding aesthetic benefits, it defines the shape of the bodyincreases muscle tone, reduces sagging, corrects posture.

In short, having good muscle mass is essential for health, quality of life and performance. physicist.

(email protected)

Source: limarp.com, Inforeuma.com, National Center for Biotechnology Information