Seagulls put swimmer in trouble in Florida

A young bather decided to take a photo with a flock of seagulls in a florida beachbut the posing ended in a compromising scene.

While the young woman greeted the camera surrounded by the birds, one of them mistook the strap of her swimsuit for a worm or something edible, which it decided to catch with its beak in mid-flight.

To the surprise of the bather, the seagull managed to pull the knot of her bra loose, and the moment in which she almost left her breasts in the air was captured on camera.

The video was shared by the event site alwaysinflorida and in it you can hear the young woman’s exclamation of bewilderment and the laughter of those who accompanied her.

The beaches of Florida and Miami are spectacular, but it is clear that you have to be careful in the air, sea and land. You may also become a target for the seagulls, who come after you and the sharks.

The time of Spring Break or spring break has begun to wreak havoc on the beaches of Florida, where thousands of people from all over the country, especially young people, gather to celebrate these days of rest from classes.

A video circulating on social networks shows how one of these parties in the sand has not ended in the best way after a group of women got into a fight in the middle of a large crowd.

In mid-August, bathers spending the weekend on a Miami beach were seen surprised by the visit of three sharks who came to the very shore to explore.

A month after that surprise, Miami bathers encountered another one, this time caused by humans who decided to take a dip carrying a hookaho water pipe used to inhale tobacco or mixtures of herbal substances.