Sega kills off Sonic the Hedgehog in free Steam games

As you know, it is early in the morning on April 1st, but in Japan it is already afternoon. Therefore, Sega has had time to give away its April Fool’s joke already – and by that we mean precisely “give away”.

Namely, Sega has released a game called The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog on Steam, and this free title is exactly what it sounds like. So this is not a regular Sonic game but a visual novel where you have to solve the murder of the beloved hedgehog by interrogating some of the personalities of the Sonic universe in the role of a new character making his first day on the Mirage Express.

The publisher specifies that the story isn’t canon (which we doubt anyone thought either), so there’s no need to worry about Sonic Frontiers being the last big game in the series, just enjoy the insanely odd The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog. In the trailer below, you get a taste of what awaits you.