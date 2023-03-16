Self-sufficiency in fuels until 2025: Pemex

Mexico City.- Octavio Romero Oropeza, director of Pemex, affirmed that by 2025 Mexico will achieve self-sufficiency in fuels thanks to the 100 percent operation of the coking plants in Tula and Salina Cruz.

“Finally, in 2024, this is what the national refining system is going to produce, this is what Deer Park is going to produce (262,000 barrels per day); Olmeca (Dos Bocas) will already be in full supply with 306,000 Tula with 67,000, the Tula coker still not at capacity, because about 9,000 barrels would be missing, and a small part of the Salina Cruz Refinery that will contribute 18,000.

“This is going to take us to a deficit of 34,000 barrels in 2024. Of course, in 2025, with the process of the Tula coking plant at 100 percent and Salina Cruz at 100 percent, we will be above now; that is, we are already going to be in positive numbers in terms of gasoline production,” said Oropeza.

This morning, in a conference at the National Palace, the director of Pemex said that the goal for 2023 is to reach production of 2 million barrels per day.

“What is the goal this year? To reach an average of one million 950 thousand and by the end of 2023 we will already be reaching 2 million barrels, which would be the goal that the President of the Republic has indicated to us in which we must stay. Because with these 2 million we would practically be guaranteeing self-sufficiency in our country,” he explained.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador mentioned that achieving self-sufficiency in fuels is important, since this would prevent the price of gasoline from increasing.

“Just informing, also, to have an idea, that this policy of energy self-sufficiency has helped us not to increase fuel prices. I would like you to present the sheet on the cost of fuel so that we have the complete idea .

“Because all this has a purpose, that fuel prices do not increase, of course what we consume in gasoline, diesel is produced in Mexico, but also that prices do not increase as has happened,” he explained.

The federal President presumed that during his Government the price of magna gasoline has decreased 7.7 percent compared to the six-year terms of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto.

“In the case of the magna, with Calderón it increased 22 percent, with Peña Nieto 42 percent increase; and with us a decrease of 7.7 percent.

“As General Mújica used to say: facts, not words. Let’s see this is diesel, there’s the premium: 5.7 increase with Calderón, 46 percent increase with Peña, with us a decrease of 5.6 percent. Diesel: 7.5 less with us and this is the gas, 1.5 less with Calderón, 13.3 percent less with us. This is how we go to the commemoration of March 18, on Saturday at five in the afternoon,” he added.