A shooting wounded a young man and his two-year-old nephew in VGG

A young man and a 2-year-old boy were injured, this Wednesday night, when they fell under the bullets of a surprise mafia attack by a gunman who fired and escaped, in front of a warehouse in Villa Gobernador Gálvez.

According to police sources, Emanuel Quiroz, 26, was after 9:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of Paulo VI at 1100, in front of a store, together with his 2-year-old nephew Tiago. Suddenly, an unidentified person opened fire on the business. In the place they collected 12 served pods.

The young man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. The bullets severed his femoral artery, so he lost a lot of blood.

The boy, meanwhile, suffered a shot that went through his leg, which caused him to fracture his femur. He was transferred by relatives to the Dr. Anselmo Gamen Hospital; and later he was referred to the Victor J. Vilela Children’s Hospital, where he is hospitalized.

The criminal investigation office of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) preserved the crime scene and collected the testimony of neighbors who witnessed the shooting. Personnel from the 26th police station in the neighboring town also intervened.