‘Serious delays’ in the service of metro line 7

Metro service on line 7 was seriously interrupted on Tuesday morning due to an incident in which a person was hit by a train, according to official reports.

The MTA posted a message on social networks informing them of what happened and the alternatives to get around.

“Line 7 trains are running with serious delays in both directions after someone was hit by a train at the 69th Street station

“7X service is suspended to provide additional local service while we work to get trains running again.

“Continue to consider alternatives,” the message reads.

As trains return to their scheduled schedule, consider these travel alternatives, the MTA added:

For service between Queens and Manhattan, use the ‌E‌‌, F‌‌, or R‌ trains at ‌74 St-Broadway‌ or the N‌‌, W‌ trains at ‌Queensboro Plaza‌.

There is also no service on the 7 line to Flushing on 82 Street, 90 Street, 103 Street or 111 Street.

For service between 74th and 33rd Streets, the MTA recommends that travelers use the Q32 bus.

The LIRR will honor subway riders between Flushing and Grand Central/Penn Station, according to the MTA.